Paytm shares hit upper circuit again at Rs 428

Paytm shares hit upper circuit again at Rs 428February 26, 2024 11:48
Shares of Paytm owner One97 Communications jumped 5 per cent in the morning trade on Monday after Reserve Bank asked retial payment settlement body NPCI to examine the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers using '@paytm' UPI handle to other banks.
The stock of crisis-hit fintech company climbed 5 per cent each to Rs 428.10 and Rs 427.95 apiece -- also its upper circuit limit -- on the NSE and BSE.
In the morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark slumped 288.71 points or 0.39 per cent, while NSE Nifty fell 71.55 points to 22,141.15. On Friday, the scrip of One97 Communications rallied 5 per cent and locked in upper circuit limit on the BSE.
