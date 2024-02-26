RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No need to induct Raj Thackeray-led MNS into NDA fold: Ally Athawale
February 26, 2024  22:19
Ramdas Athawale
Union minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale president Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the Raj Thackeray-led MNS should not be inducted into the National Democratic Alliance fold. 

Speaking to reporters in Latur, the Dalit leader said Raj Thackeray's party can benefit more if it fights elections alone instead of joining hands with the BJP-led alliance. 

A buzz is on about MNS' potential tie-up with Mahayuti-Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP-for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar recently met the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president at his residence in Mumbai. 

"There is no need to induct MNS in the NDA fold. I am with NDA and the MNS should not be taken on board," said the Minister of State for Social Justice. 

He said the RPI-A headed by him will stake a claim on Solapur and Shirdi constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also on at least 8 to 10 seats for the assembly elections. 

"Leaders of Mahayuti should take the RPI into confidence while finalising seats for LS polls," he added. Athawale said he joined politics because of veteran politician Sharad Pawar. -- PTI
