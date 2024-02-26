RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NHRC notice to Raj DG prisons over death of inmate in Ajmer jail
February 26, 2024  22:44
image
The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the Rajasthan director general, prisons, over the reported death of a prisoner under suspicious circumstances in the Ajmer Central Jail and sought a report in six weeks, officials said on Monday. 

The NHRC in a statement observed that the content of the media report, if true, "indicate negligence" on the part of the jail authorities, raising an issue of human rights violations. 

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 45-year-old HIV-positive prisoner died inside the Ajmer Central Jail under suspicious circumstances on 19th February, 2024." 

Reportedly, the prisoner died after "hitting himself with an iron rod during a fight with the prison staff," it added. 

The jail authorities should have taken extra care and protection to keep such items as iron rods out of the reach of prisoners. 

Accordingly, it has issued notice to the director general of prisons of Rajasthan, seeking a detailed report in six weeks, the statement said. 

"The report is expected to include his complete medical record right since entry to the prison, inquest report, post-mortem report, video recording of the same and magisterial enquiry report besides the steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances