Multiple bullet holes in INLD chief's car

Multiple bullet holes in INLD chief's carFebruary 26, 2024 10:42
A visual of the car in which Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead yesterday, by unidentified assailants.
The Haryana police on Monday registered a case against four persons, a day after Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead near a railway crossing in Haryana's Jhajjar district.
The four accused have been identified as Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul, all hailing from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.
According to the police FIR, the accused have been booked for offences under various sections of the IPC, 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, and carrying prohibited arms or ammunition.
