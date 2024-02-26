RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: AAP's top panel to hold meet tomorrow on candidates
February 26, 2024  17:17
The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Admi Party, the topmost decision-making body of the ruling party in the national capital will hold a meeting on Tuesday, the party informed through a statement on Monday.

According to party sources, the meeting will feature discussions on the AAP's choice of candidates for the 4 Lok Sabha seats that it will contest in the national capital.

After much haggling and extensive deliberations over weeks, the AAP and the Congress finally broke the deadlock and announced a 4:3 seat-sharing deal for the national capital ahead of the crucial general elections.

As part of the deal, the AAP will contest 4 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the Congress will field candidates in the remaining 3. 

As part of the bargain, the grand old party will also set aside seats in Haryana, Goa and Gujarat while contesting the prized Chandigarh seat.

The meeting of the AAP's highest decision-making body is scheduled to be convened at party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi residence.
-- ANI
