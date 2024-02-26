Kejriwal to skip ED summons for 7th time





Kejriwal did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate last week for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy matter, with his party terming the summons as "illegal".





Kejriwal has been summoned six times by the ED. The agency had earlier this month approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped its multiple summonses related to the case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED, agency should wait for court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly: AAP.