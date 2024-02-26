Kejriwal to skip ED summons for 7th time

Kejriwal to skip ED summons for 7th timeFebruary 26, 2024 10:10
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED, agency should wait for court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly: AAP.
Kejriwal did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate last week for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy matter, with his party terming the summons as "illegal".
Kejriwal has been summoned six times by the ED. The agency had earlier this month approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped its multiple summonses related to the case.
TOP STORIES
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...