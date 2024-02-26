Jarange to withdraw 17-day Maratha quota fast

Jarange to withdraw 17-day Maratha quota fastFebruary 26, 2024 16:08
Activist Manoj Jarange says he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over Maratha quota issue in Maharashtra. Details awaited.
Jarange has alleged that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to kill him. Jarange also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM. He had also said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Jarange must not test the patience of his government.
