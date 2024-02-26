RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindu prayers to continue in Gyanvapi cellar: HC
February 26, 2024  10:45
The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's appeals challenging the Varanasi district judge's January 17 order that appointed the district magistrate as the receiver of the "Vyas Tehkhana" or southern cellar of the mosque and January 31 order by which he allowed "puja" to be performed there. 

 The high court said worship in the "Vyas Tehkhana" will continue. Dismissing both the appeals, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said, "After going through the entire records of the case and considering the arguments of the parties concerned, the court did not find any ground to interfere in the judgment passed by the district judge on January 17, appointing the Varanasi district magistrate as the receiver of the property, as well as the order dated January 31 by which the district court permitted puja in the tehkhana." 

 Justice Agarwal had reserved his verdict in the matter on February 15 after hearing the counsel for the parties. The appeals before the high court were filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee that manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. -- PTI
