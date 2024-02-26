Group Captain Prashanth Nair picked for Gaganyaan?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the announcement in Thiruvanathapuram tomorrow, February 27, 2024.





Gaganyaan is the Indian Space Research Organisation's mission to put an Indian in space.Group Captain Nair is from the 163rd Course at the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on June 19, 1999.

Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, a Sukhoi fighter pilot, it is learnt, has been picked as commander for the Gaganyaan mission.