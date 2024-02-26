Ghazal king Pankaj Udhas dies of prolonged illness

Ghazal king Pankaj Udhas dies of prolonged illnessFebruary 26, 2024 16:36
Pankaj Udhas with his daughter, Nayaab
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies following prolonged illness, says family. He was 72.
His daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."
Udhas became a prominent figure in the ghazal music scene since the 1980s. He was popular for his soulful voice and emotive renditions of ghazals, a form of poetic expression in Urdu and Persian literature.
Udhas, best known for "Chitti Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", died at Breach Candy hospital. He also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra".
