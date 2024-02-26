RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire in Mumbai commercial centre; woman suffers from suffocation, 37 rescued
February 26, 2024  23:13
A 19-year-old woman suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a two-storey commercial centre situated in Santacruz suburb of Mumbai on Monday evening, civic officials said. 

As many as 37 people were rescued from the commercial centre, they said, adding no burn injuries were reported in the blaze that started at around 5:15 pm. 

The rescue operation was carried out by Fire Brigade personnel on the second floor and the terrace of Options Commercial Centre, located near the busy Milan subway, via the staircase, said the officials. 

The blaze was confined to electric wiring and installations in two units of the commercial centre and was put out after two hours, they said. 

A 19-year-old woman, who suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation, was rushed to nearby Cooper Hospital. 

However, she took discharge from the hospital against medical advice, the officials said. -- PTI
