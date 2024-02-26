Fire breaks out in staff quarters of Mumbai hospital

Fire breaks out in staff quarters of Mumbai hospitalFebruary 26, 2024 21:56
Representational image
A fire erupted in a high-rise residential building housing staffers of a Maharashtra government-run hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night, an official said.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.
According to the official, the fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of the staff quarters building of GT Hospital located close to Mumbai Police Commissionerate at around 8.45 pm.
Besides fire fighters, as many as four fire engines and other vehicles were engaged in dousing the flames, he said.
