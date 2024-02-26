RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED attaches Noida flats, FDs of journalist Upendra Rai in PMLA case
February 26, 2024  20:46
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached flats in Noida and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.18 crore in connection with a 2018 money laundering case against journalist Upendra Rai and some others. 

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been issued to attach these properties. 

"The immovable properties are in the form of flats owned by accused Upendra Rai located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh and movable properties are in the form of fixed deposits and balance in savings account," the federal agency said in a statement. 

Rai is the CMD and Editor-in-chief of Hindi news channel Bharat Express. The money laundering case stems from two FIRs of the CBI. 

Rai was first arrested by the CBI and later by the ED in May 2018. He subsequently got bail. 

The ED investigation found that Rai, his brother Narender Rai and other associates "were involved in extortion of money from various persons/entities by threatening action from investigative agencies." 

"The money so extorted was received in cash/kind in various bank accounts in the garb of consultancy services. The total money, extorted as proceeds of crime in the case, is to the tune of Rs 52.55 crore," the agency alleged. -- PTI
