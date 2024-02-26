RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DMK wants to 'maintain status quo' on seat-sharing
February 26, 2024  19:34
Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T K S Elangovan on Monday said his party wants to 'maintain status quo' on seat-sharing with its alliance parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is a 'victorious' one and the Bharatiya Janata Party will not find support among the TN voters, he said.

"We are trying to maintain the last election (2019) numbers. We don't want to reduce or we don't want to increase. That was a victorious alliance. So we want that to continue. There may be changes in the constituencies but the number wise almost the same thing will be maintained. That is what we are talking about," the former MP told PTI Videos.

He claimed the BJP may not even secure deposit in many constituencies in the coming elections as people of the state have been 'suffering' from lack of employment, among others.

He also slammed the party-led Central government over the devolution of funds.  -- PTI
