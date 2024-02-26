RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi man bitten by dog for asking owner to keep pet on leash
February 26, 2024  19:48
Representational image
Representational image
An auto-rickshaw driver was thrashed by a man and bitten multiple times by his dog for allegedly asking the owner to keep the pet on a leash, the Delhi police said on Monday.

The incident took place in south Delhi's Aya Nagar on February 15 when the 30-year-old victim, Bhrim Singh, was on his way to work.

"I left home at around 12.30 pm and my neighbour Jiwan Jyoti was on the street with his dog. As the canine was barking at me, I asked the owner to keep the dog on a leash," read the FIR, registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

This angered Jyoti who physically assaulted Singh while his dog bit him multiple times on one leg, face and a hand. Singh informed the police about the matter on February 16.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 ( wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. We will question the dog owner," a senior police officer said.

There has been a string of dog attacks in Delhi since the turn of the year.

On Saturday, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane.

In another incident on January 22, a two-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a pet dog in northeast Delhi's Vishwas Nagar.

A day before that, a seven-year-old boy was injured in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area after allegedly being attacked by a pitbull.

In the Shahbad Dairy area, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by an American Bully when she was playing near her home.

In another incident, a pitbull allegedly snatched an 18-month-old child from her grandfather's lap and mauled her in Burari's Uttarakhand Colony. 
