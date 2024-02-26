Delhi BJP gathers names of probables for 7 LS seats in day long exercise





In the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alliance in Delhi, buzz is growing stronger that the BJP may not field all its sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha polls to be held in April-May.





Further, in the run up to the selection of candidates, the BJP has been conducting three surveys and doing a performance analysis of its 7 MPs in Delhi, said a top functionary of Delhi BJP.





"There are talks of at least half of the present MPs losing ticket this time. Buzz is also strong that all will be replaced, but it's too early to say anything because these matters are decided by the national leadership," he said.





In 2019, the BJP repeated its sitting MPs on five of the seven seats. Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans were fresh candidates in East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies.





All the BJP candidates won with huge margins in 2019 and polled more votes than that obtained by the candidates of the Congress and the AAP that fought the elections independently.





"We never take any election lightly. But we are not bothered by the alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi and making our preparations with full dedication to win all the 7 seats third time in a row," said another senior Delhi BJP leader.





The district level leaders, including president, general secretary, sitting councilors, candidates of previous assembly polls, state functionaries, district incharges and co-incharges took part in the feedback gathering exercise conducted by teams of two senior leaders sent from the state unit. -- PTI

