RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress MP from Jharkhand's Singhbhum joins BJP
February 26, 2024  14:31
image
Congress MP from Jharkhand's Singhbhum (ST) constituency, Geeta Kora, on Monday joined the BJP at its state headquarters in Ranchi. The move comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Kora joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Babulal Marandi. 

 "I joined the BJP today. The Congress has put the country in trouble by indulging in appeasement politics. The party says it will take everyone along, but it takes only its family along," she said. The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances