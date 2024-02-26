Bridge collapses near Mumbai, 2 workers killed

Bridge collapses near Mumbai, 2 workers killedFebruary 26, 2024 23:05
Two persons died after a bridge on a creek collapsed on Monday in Uran, an official said.
The bridge, which connects Dadarpada and Dhudus villages, collapsed at 5:30pm, leading to the death of labourers Rajesh Laxman Waghmare (30) and Avinash Suresh Murkute (22), while two others were injured, he said.
"They worked at a nearby brick kiln and had ventured out for fishing. They got trapped after the 35-year-old bridge fell. The two labourers who were injured have been hospitalised," the Uran police station official said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...