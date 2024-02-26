Bridge collapses near Mumbai, 2 workers killed





The bridge, which connects Dadarpada and Dhudus villages, collapsed at 5:30pm, leading to the death of labourers Rajesh Laxman Waghmare (30) and Avinash Suresh Murkute (22), while two others were injured, he said.





"They worked at a nearby brick kiln and had ventured out for fishing. They got trapped after the 35-year-old bridge fell. The two labourers who were injured have been hospitalised," the Uran police station official said. -- PTI

