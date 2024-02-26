Arrest TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh: HC





The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested TMC leader Ajit Maiti from the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on the charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said.





Maiti, considered a close aide of absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was detained on Sunday evening from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, he said.





"We have arrested him from Bermadjur area after getting complaints from villagers regarding land grabbing. We will produce him before a court later in the day," the police officer told PTI. After getting over 70 complaints, the police lodged an FIR against Shajahan Shiekh, he said.

Calcutta High Court clarifies there is no stay on arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of atrocities in Sandeshkhali.