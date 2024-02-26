Ajit Pawar: My working style like PM that's why...





Hailing the 'strong leadership and correct decision-making' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pawar said that he found the development work done under their leadership 'important'.





Drawing parallels, the NCP leader said that he identified with the working style of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.





"The decision taken by the Nationalist Congress Party to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena is still being discussed in different media. This letter is to make my role in this matter more clear," Ajit Pawar mentioned in his statement.





"I find it important that the development work that is being done in this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Strong leadership and correct decision-making process, these are their qualities that I like very much. My and their working methods are very similar," the statement said.





"I felt that it would be possible to carry out some of my future plans for development with them in a more effective manner, so I decided to go with them with the aim of taking this state towards development. Since I have taken this role, it has been my experience that since joining the government, development work has gained momentum," it added.





Pawar asserted that his intention was not to hurt or insult anyone but undertake and complete development works without compromise.





"I have taken my own role with the aim of completing the development works without any compromise with the ideology and objective etc. In this, I do not dare to insult anyone in any way, hurt anyone's feelings or cheat anyone or harm anyone. It was never my intention to have a dagger in my back or anything like that, nor will I ever have one," he stated.





He said that to undertake any service for the people it is important to be in power.





"I have seen it done both by being in power and by being in opposition. While in power, we have seen development slowing down rapidly and while in opposition, we have also seen development works getting stuck. So one truth which cannot be denied is that for development work it is necessary for you to be in power," the Deputy CM said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar issued a statement on Monday, 'clarifying' his decision to align with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.