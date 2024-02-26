RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Airtel to offer under-river tunnel 5G connectivity for Kolkata metro
February 26, 2024  14:33
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday said it will provide under-river tunnel 5G connectivity to metro commuters in Kolkata by deploying high-capacity nodes 35 metres below river Hooghly. 

 According to a company statement, this will make Airtel the first operator to deliver seamless connectivity through the 4.8km stretch in Kolkata's East-West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade. High-capacity nodes at each of these stations have been deployed for seamless connectivity allowing commuters to use high-speed internet, voice calls, and data transmission, it said. 

 "This initiative to provide under-river tunnel connectivity will certainly make a difference to commuters where they will get to access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more, along with enjoying the scenic stretch below river Ganga," CEO, Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha, Ayan Sarkar said.

 India's first underwater metro connecting Howrah to Kolkata via a tunnel underneath the Hooghly River is set to start operations in June 2024. PTI
