RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two former Odisha MLAs join BJP
February 25, 2024  20:22
image
Ahead of the simultaneous Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha polls, former minister and four-time Biju Janata Dal legislator Debasis Nayak, and ex-Congress MLA Nihar Ranjan Mohananda on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

They were inducted into the BJP in the presence of party state president Manmohan Samal, former president Samir Mohanty and other senior leaders. 

Nayak, speaking on the occasion, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a strong country. 

"Naveen Patnaik is not ruling Odisha, someone else is. Those who have funded the BJD and made Patnaik the CM are now being neglected in the party," he alleged. 

Nayak, a four-time MLA from Bari assembly constituency in Jajpur district, submitted his resignation letter to Patnaik on February 20. It was shared with the media earlier in the day. 

"With a heavy heart, I am submitting my resignation herewith with immediate effect. Thank you very much for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Odisha as well as the party," Nayak said in his resignation letter. 

However, he did not mention the reason for his resignation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances