Two Cong MLAs among 4 join BJP in Arunachal
February 25, 2024  17:32
In a boost to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of polls, two Congress MLAs and as many legislators from the National People's Party joined the ruling BJP on Sunday. 

The Congress and NPP now have two MLAs each in the 60-member assembly. 

Senior Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering (Pasighat West seat) and Wanglin Lowangdong (Borduria-Bogapani constituency) joined the saffron party during a function at its headquarters here. 

NPP's Mutchu Mithi (Roing seat) and Gokar Basar (Basar constituency) also became a part of the BJP at the event, which was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. With Sunday's development, the BJP now has 53 MLAs in the House, while three independent MLAs extend outside support to the government. -- PTI
