TMC leader held in Sandeshkhali in land grab case
February 25, 2024  21:57
Sandeshkhali women protest in North 24 Parganas/ANI Photo
Sandeshkhali women protest in North 24 Parganas/ANI Photo
The West Bengal police on Sunday detained local Trinamool Congress leader Ajit Maiti at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on charges of land grabbing from villagers, an officer said. 

Maiti, considered a close aide of fugitive Shajahan Sheikh, was detained from the residence of a civic volunteer where he had locked himself for over four hours after being chased by villagers, he said. 

"We detained him following complaints of land grabbing by villagers. We will look into their complaints and then decide on arresting him," the police officer said. 

Angry villagers had attacked Maiti a couple of days ago for his alleged ties with Shajahan and his group, allegedly involved in land grabbing and torture of local women. -- PTI
