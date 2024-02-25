Three Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Three Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounterFebruary 25, 2024 18:42
Security forces during an anti-Maoist operation/ANI file image
Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.
The face-off took place around 8 am on a hill between Bhomra-Hurtarai villages under the Koyalibeda police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Kanker superintendent of police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.
The security forces had received inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to company no. 5 of Maoists in Bhomra, Hurtarai and Michchebeda villages, he said.
A joint squad of the District Reserve Guard and 30th battalion of the Border Security Force was dispatched to the area on Saturday night, the official said.
A gunfight broke out, and Naxalites fled the scene after a brief exchange of fire, he said.
Bodies of three Maoists were recovered from the site along with some muzzle-loading guns, he said. -- PTI
