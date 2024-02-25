RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tens of thousands of women offer pongala at Kerala's Attukal Devi temple
February 25, 2024  13:06
File image
File image
Under the slightly cool relief of a cloudy sky, tens of thousands of women gathered in the Kerala capital on Sunday to partake in a sacred ritual known as 'Pongala.' 

This ritual, considered one of the largest religious gatherings of women in the world, saw makeshift brick stoves line the roads for several kilometers in the city as women prepared offerings to honour the presiding deity of the famous Attukal Bhagavathy temple. 

The rituals began shortly after, at 10.40 am, when the chief priest lit the main hearth (Pandara Aduppu) near the shrine, signaling the start of the annual event. 

Women from all across the state and outside prepared 'pongala', a mix of rice, jaggery, and scraped coconut, in fresh earthen pots by lining up on either side of the roads for kilometers around the shrine in the state capital. 

The ritual had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for being the largest religious gathering of women on a single day when 2.5 million took part in it. 

Women have been arriving in the state capital since Thursday to grab good spots for setting up their brick hearths where they will prepare 'pongala'. 

The pongala festival marks the finale of a 10-day ritual at the shrine. 

Preparing 'pongala' is considered an auspicious all-women ritual as part of the annual festival of the Attukal temple here, popularly known as the 'Women's Sabarimala'. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances