Telangana govt to conduct driving tests for drivers of ministers, MLAs
February 25, 2024  10:44
The Telangana government has said driving tests would be conducted for drivers of Ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers.

The announcement comes two days after Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near Hyderabad.

During an interaction with reporters, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar referred to the death of VIPs in road accidents and said it was due to inexperienced drivers.

He stressed the need to appoint competent drivers for long distance journeys. Meanwhile, police sources said the statement of the Personal Assistant, who drove the car of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha was recorded before a magistrate as part of investigation into the case.

Lasya Nanditha, MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, died in a road accident at Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Friday.  -- PTI

IMAGE: BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao pays last respect to the mortal remains of party MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who passed away at the age of 37 in a tragic car accident, in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo
