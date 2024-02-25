Social media platform 'X shutdown continues for eighth day in Pakistan





The shutdown began on Saturday last week, resulting in users not being able to access information on social media platform X.





Global internet monitor, NetBlocks, said VPN services have also been restricted in Pakistan, resulting in users facing difficulty accessing the micro-blogging site.





Website tracker Downdetector.com said, "User reports indicate possible problems at X (Twitter)." Speaking to Geo TV, Nighat Dad, the executive director of the Digital Rights Foundation," said that the X outage is causing a damage to Paksitan's image.





She further said that the PTA is not being transparent regarding these outages and disruptions.





She noted that there is a likelihood of "consuming disinformation by users on platforms like X where people have a space to exercise their fundamental rights of freedom of speech and access to information, specifically during times of elections or conflict."





Nighat Dad said, "That's where we need these platforms where people have more and more speech and the other people can counter this information as well, and, specifically around elections."





She said that the X outage is not sending a good message to investors or international organisations. -- ANI

