Renowned filmmaker Kumar Shahani dies at 83





The director passed away last night at a hopsital here, close friend, actor Mita Vashisht said.





"He passed away around 11pm last night due to age related health issues at a hospital in Kolkata. He was ailing and his health had been declining. It's a deep personal loss, Vashisht, who worked with the director on Vaar Vaar Vaari, Khayal Gatha, and Kasba, told PTI.





"We were in touch with his family. Kumar and I would talk a lot and I knew he was ailing and was in and out of hospital," the actor added.





Shahani is survived by his wife and two daughters.





In a note, the family said, It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Kumar, on 24th February, 2024.





The filmmaker was born in Larkana, Sindh in the undivided India. After the partition in 1947, Shahani's family shifted to Bombay.





He studied at the Film and Television Institute of India with Mani Kaul, another major name in Indian art house cinema.





Shahani debuted with Maya Darpan in 1972. The film, based on Hindi writer Nirmal Varma's short story, revolved around a woman divided between her lover and protecting the honour of her father in feudal India.





He followed it up with Tarang in 1984.





Starring Amol Palekar and Smita Patil, the film received a national film award. The story revolved around an amoral businessman, who gets involved with a trade union leader's wife. -- PTI

