RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajasthan govt teacher arrested for thrashing 5-year-old girl
February 25, 2024  16:45
image
A government schoolteacher has been arrested in Rajasthan's Kota district for allegedly thrashing a five-year-old girl and dislocating her arm bone, the police said on Sunday.

Mohammed Sattar was arrested on Saturday evening on a complaint from the father of the girl, a Class 1 student of the Khedarasulpur government senior secondary school, they said.

The case has been registered at the Kaithun police station of the district. The accused teacher will be produced before a court on Sunday, circle officer (Kota Rural) Gagendra Singh said.

The girl's father has alleged that Sattar thrashed his daughter in  school on Saturday, the officer said.

The teacher has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act, Circle Inspector, Kaithun police station, Harlal Meena said.

Sattar allegedly thrashed the girl and pulled her arm that caused dislocation of the bone, he said.

The matter is being probe, Meena said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances