No 'Mann ki Baat' for 3 months due to LS polls: Modi
February 25, 2024  12:25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast will not be aired for the next three months in line with political decorum in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

In the 110th episode of the programme, he said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in March as it was done during the last polls as well, a reference to the expected announcement of the election schedule sometime next month. 

It is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes, he said, asserting that the broadcast has been dedicated to the country's collective strength and achievements. 

"It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people," the prime minister said. 

"When we meet the next time, it will be 111th episode of the Mann Ki Baat," Modi added, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number. 

What can be better than this, he said. 

The prime minister has frequently expressed confidence of retaining power in the elections. -- PTI
