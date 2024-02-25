Modi to visit Bihar on March 2





Choudhary, who is also a deputy chief minister, spoke to journalists at the party's state headquarters, where he joined BJP workers to listen to the PM's Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.





"The prime minister will be in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts on March 2 for launch of several projects. He will also address the public," he said.





This will be Modi's first visit to Bihar since the BJP-led NDA got a shot in the arm with the return of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD-U.





Choudhary also said the PM is scheduled to launch projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Bihar, in the next 10 days, either through the virtual mode or in person". -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on March 2 to launch a number of projects and address public meetings, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday.