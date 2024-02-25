RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Japanese national robbed in Delhi, two arrested
February 25, 2024  19:24
image
The Delhi police on Sunday arrested two accused for allegedly beating and robbing a Japanese national near Siraspur Railway Fatak.  

A top police official said that both the accused were nabbed and all robbed articles have been recovered from their possession.  

According to DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh, on February 24 at 2.24 pm, a call was received at Samaypur Badli police station regarding robbery. 

Japanese national resident of DLF Gurugram, Haryana, age-45 yrs accused that two boys came from behind and started beating him. 

They robbed off his camera, 02 mobile phones and purse. 

Thereafter, they fled away from the spot.  

"Police team reached the spot and recorded statement of victim, a Japanese national who resides in DLF Gurugram, Haryana, (45)," DCP Singh said.  

"He stated that he is permanent resident of Fujinodai Machinda, Japan and presently working in Nippon Express in Gurugram Haryana," DCP said.  

"On February 24 at about 7:15 am, he reached at Old Delhi Railway Station from where he boarded Pathankot Express. He got off the train at Panipat Railway Station and took some photographs with his camera. Thereafter, he boarded a train for Khera Kalan in Railway Station.  At around 1.00 pm, he got off from the train and took some photographs," DCP added.  

"Thereafter, he started moving towards Badli Railway Station on foot. When he reached near Siraspur Railway Fatak, 2 boys came from behind and started beating him. They robbed off his camera, 2 mobile phones and purse. Thereafter, they fled away from the spot. The victim was medically examined in BSA Hospital. On his statement a case vide FIR u/s 394/34 IPC, PS SP Badli was registered and investigation taken up," he added.  

DCP added that the team scanned the CCTV cameras installed near the place of incident and the route which was used by the accused to flee from the spot.  

"During this, two boys were noticed who committed the said robbery. Thereafter local sources were deployed and the accused were identified as Rahul, resident of Siraspur, Delhi and his JCL associate (17 yrs 11 months). Both are nabbed and all robbed articles have been recovered from their possession," he said. -- ANI                     
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances