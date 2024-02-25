INLD Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead

INLD Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot deadFebruary 25, 2024 20:01
Nafe Singh Rathee/Courtesy X
Unidentified assailants shot dead the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district on Sunday, according to a senior party leader.
Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.
INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district.
He accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite there being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of the chief minister and the home minister.
The police said the investigation in the matter was underway. -- PTI
