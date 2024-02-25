Inactive hand grenade found at vacant ground of RSS office campus in MP





The grenade possibly made its way to the Sangh office campus from a nearby area where a police firing range was located earlier in Didi village, superintendent of police Asit Yadav said.





A bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs was sent to the spot and found the hand grenade was inactive, he said.





The ball-shaped object was found on Friday by some children playing at the RSS office ground in Bajaria locality of the city, the official said.





The police got the information about it at around 10.30 pm on Saturday following which the bomb disposal squad was sent there, he said.





The Sangh office-bearers were away in another city for a meeting and the office was lying vacant.





The SP said the ground at the Sangh office complex must have been filled with soil earlier and the grenade reached with it.





A police release said the grenade looks around 30-35 years old and it made its way with the soil brought from a nearby area and spread on the Sangh office campus ground earlier. -- PTI

