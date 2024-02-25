Govt denies entry to attend conference in K'taka, claims Indian-origin UK prof





She said the entry denial came despite she had all necessary documents and the Karnataka government invited her to attend the conference, she said on X.





The Indian-origin UK professor alleged that she was denied entry because of her earlier criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.





"I was given no reason by immigration except 'we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi'. My travel & logistics had been arranged by Karnataka & I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter," Prof Kaul wrote on X.





"I spent 12 hours in a flight from London to Bangalore, several hours at immigration where they shuttled me here & there, provided no info on process, then 24 hours in a holding cell (no BA flight back until next day) under direct cctv w restricted movement, a narrow area to lie down and no easy access to food and water, made dozens of calls to airport for basic things as a pillow and blanket, which they refused to provide, then 12 hours on the flight back to London," Kaul added.





"Decades of my work speaks for me. The officials informally made references to my criticism of RSS, a far-right Hindu nationalist paramilitary from years ago. I have travelled to India numerous times since. I was invited by a state govt, but refused entry by the central govt," she said on X.





"This is also about what knowledge-making can do! Banning academics, journalists, activists, writers from India in spite of all valid documents is pathetic. The evidence is in public. In the country, academic institutions are being forced to toe the line (I have published on this), and outside the country now too, academic silencing," she said.

