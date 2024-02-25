RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four killed in explosion at firecracker factory in UP's Kaushambi
February 25, 2024  14:44
File image
At least four people died after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Sunday, police officials said.  

The incident occurred at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi's Bharwari town under the Kokhraj police station area.  

According to police officials, more than five people were injured in the incident and now are undergoing treatment.  

"There has been a fire in a firecracker factory in Bharwari. As per the information, there are four casualties and some people are injured. They have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The factory is far away from the residential area... The rescue operation is underway... They had the license to manufacture and sell. 5-6 people are injured..." superintendent of police Brijesh Srivastava said. -- ANI
