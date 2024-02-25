RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire breaks out at Odisha's Badmal ordnance factory, none hurt
February 25, 2024  21:43
A major fire broke out at the Badmal ordnance factory in Odisha's Bolangir district on Sunday, police said. 

However, no injuries have been reported in the incident that took place in the evening. 

"A fire broke out at a temporary storage unit of the ordnance factory. The factory's internal fire brigade team and our local fire service personnel immediately rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No one was injured in the incident," Bolangir superintendent of police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said over the phone. 

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. No official information has been received yet about the losses incurred due to the blaze. -- PTI
