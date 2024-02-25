Fire breaks out at Odisha's Badmal ordnance factory, none hurt

Fire breaks out at Odisha's Badmal ordnance factory, none hurtFebruary 25, 2024 21:43
A major fire broke out at the Badmal ordnance factory in Odisha's Bolangir district on Sunday, police said.
However, no injuries have been reported in the incident that took place in the evening.
"A fire broke out at a temporary storage unit of the ordnance factory. The factory's internal fire brigade team and our local fire service personnel immediately rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No one was injured in the incident," Bolangir superintendent of police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said over the phone.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. No official information has been received yet about the losses incurred due to the blaze. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...