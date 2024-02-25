Fact-finding team members held en route to Sandeshkhali





Following the arrest, the committee members were brought to PHQ Lal Bazaar Kolkata.





Saikat Ghosh, deputy commissioner, Bhangar Division, Kolkata police, said while speaking to the media, "We were requesting them to not cross from here, but they were trying to break the police barricade unlawfully. So, we had to arrest them under Preventive Sections."





"If there is information of a 'breach of peace', police can arrest them under preventive sections," he added.





The Fact-Finding Committee members were stopped by police at Bhojerhat, South 24 Parganas, while they were proceeding to the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas to investigate alleged incidents of atrocities on women there.





Charu Wali Khanna, a member of the Fact-Finding Committee, expressed dissatisfaction, "We were visiting Sandeshkhali, but they have stopped us... Police have purposely stopped us and are creating problems for the common people. Police are not letting us meet the victims of Sandeshkhali..."





Another member of the Fact-Finding Committee, OP Vyas, said, "We are sitting here obediently to oppose as they (police) have stopped us illegally, which is against our rights. We'll complain about it to the chief minister, governor, Union home minister, and even to the prime minister."





Hitting out further at the state government, he said that the constitutional machinery has collapsed in the state. "Unfortunately, the police are executing illegal orders and taking the law into their own hands. We want to meet victims of Sandeshkhali," he added. -- ANI

Six members of an independent fact-finding panel, on their way to Sandeshkhali, were arrested at Bhojerhat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon.