Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude jolts Ladakh; no report of any





As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11:48 am.





"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-02-2024, 11:48:00 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS said in a post on X.





Earlier, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region at 6.36 am on Monday, said the National Center for Seismology.





"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 06:36:00 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 76.71, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS said in a post on X. -- ANI

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.