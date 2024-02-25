Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude jolts Ladakh; no report of any

Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude jolts Ladakh; no report of anyFebruary 25, 2024 13:34
Image courtesy NCS on X
An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11:48 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-02-2024, 11:48:00 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS said in a post on X.
Earlier, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region at 6.36 am on Monday, said the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 20-02-2024, 06:36:00 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 76.71, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS said in a post on X. -- ANI
