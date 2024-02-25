RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Don't test our patience...., CM Shinde tells Jarange
February 25, 2024  20:54
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, (right) with quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange must not test the patience of his government after the latter made wild allegations against deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

Shinde also took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena-UBT while responding to Jarange. 

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati earlier in the day, Jarange said Fadnavis was trying to kill him. Jarange had also said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim. 

"Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," Shinde said. 

He was speaking to reporters on the eve of the session of the Maharashtra legislature. -- PTI
