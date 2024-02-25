Divine experience, says Modi after scuba diving near Dwarka





Scuba diving is conducted off the coast of Dwarka near Beyt Dwarka island, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists.





"To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all," the prime minister said in a post on X after the scuba driving experience.





He also shared some photos showing him scuba diving in the waters, before attending a public function in Dwarka.





Modi also offered prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple in Dwarka.





In the morning, the PM inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge, on the Arabian Sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district. -- PTI

