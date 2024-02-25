RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Divine experience, says Modi after scuba diving near Dwarka
February 25, 2024  14:51
PM Narendra Modi during scuba diving in Arabian Sea off Panchkui beach in Dwarka, Gujarat/ANI on X
PM Narendra Modi during scuba diving in Arabian Sea off Panchkui beach in Dwarka, Gujarat/ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday enjoyed scuba diving off the Arabian Sea coast at the Panchkui beach in Dwarka in Gujarat and said to pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in waters, was a "very divine experience". 

Scuba diving is conducted off the coast of Dwarka near Beyt Dwarka island, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists. 

"To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all," the prime minister said in a post on X after the scuba driving experience. 

He also shared some photos showing him scuba diving in the waters, before attending a public function in Dwarka. 

Modi also offered prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple in Dwarka. 

In the morning, the PM inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge, on the Arabian Sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances