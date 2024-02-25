RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey quits party, joins BJP
February 25, 2024  13:27
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey/File image/ANI Photo
BSP MP Ritesh Pandey/File image/ANI Photo
Ahead of the upcoming general elections, Bahujan Samaj Party Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. 

In his resignation letter addressed to BSP president Mayawati, Pandey said he has come to the conclusion that the party does not need his service as neither has he been called for meetings for a long time nor has the party leadership spoken to him. 

He shared his resignation letter on X. 

"For a long time, neither am I being called to attend party meetings nor has the party leadership spoken to me. I made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet you (Mayawati) and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result," Pandey said in his letter. 

"During this time, I continuously met workers and supporters of other parties in my area and was also involved in various works going on in the constituency. Hence, I have come to the conclusion that the party does not need my service and presence," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances