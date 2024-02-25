BSP MP Ritesh Pandey quits party, joins BJP





In his resignation letter addressed to BSP president Mayawati, Pandey said he has come to the conclusion that the party does not need his service as neither has he been called for meetings for a long time nor has the party leadership spoken to him.





He shared his resignation letter on X.





"For a long time, neither am I being called to attend party meetings nor has the party leadership spoken to me. I made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet you (Mayawati) and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result," Pandey said in his letter.





"During this time, I continuously met workers and supporters of other parties in my area and was also involved in various works going on in the constituency. Hence, I have come to the conclusion that the party does not need my service and presence," he said. -- PTI

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, Bahujan Samaj Party Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.