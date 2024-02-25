Air Force deploys Dornier aircraft to transport liver from Pune to Delhi

Air Force deploys Dornier aircraft to transport liver from Pune to DelhiFebruary 25, 2024 11:41
The Indian Air Force deployed its Dornier aircraft at short notice to airlift a team of doctors from the Army Hospital in New Delhi to retrieve a liver from Pune to save the life of an army veteran.
The mission was crucial given it was conducted at short notice on February 23, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday.
"An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 February," it said.
The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of the veteran, the IAF added.
Army Hospital (Research And Referral), also known as Army Hospital (R&R) is the apex flagship medical care centre in the Delhi Cantonment area for the armed forces where the personnel associated with the armed forces and their family members get treatment. -- ANI
