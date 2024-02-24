Sitharaman travels by Mumbai local train

Sitharaman travels by Mumbai local trainFebruary 24, 2024 19:16
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.
The minister shared on X a few pictures of her journey by the local train, lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said.
More than 65 lakh people travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai region every day.
TOP STORIES
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...