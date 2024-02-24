Sitharaman travels by Mumbai local train

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

The minister shared on X a few pictures of her journey by the local train, lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.





She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said.





More than 65 lakh people travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai region every day.