Rajasthan govt suspends 2 teachers over 'love jihad'
February 24, 2024  08:39
image
The Rajasthan government has suspended two teachers from a government school in Kota district for their alleged involvement in religious conversion and ties to banned terror outfits.

Another teacher is also facing an investigation in this regard, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar said.

The suspension orders of the teachers identified as Mirza Mujahid and Firoz Khan, posted at a school in Kota's Sangod block, were issued on Thursday night following directions from the education minister.

The action came after Sarva Hindu Samaj, Sangod, sent a memorandum to the Education Minister, alleging that activities of religious conversion and 'love jihad' have been going on in the school since 2019.

The memorandum also alleged that three teachers have connections with banned outfits and that they had links to Pakistani groups.

The memorandum also stated that a first information report (FIR) had previously been registered in this regard at Sangod police station, but no action was taken.

The memorandum also claimed that one Hindu girl who was named as Muslim in the school record was abducted by Muslim youths and was yet to be traced.

Dilawar, in a video statement issued on Friday, said that strict action has been initiated against three teachers in a government senior secondary school at Khajuri Odpur village in Sangod.

"In the Khajoori village of Sangod panchayat samiti in Kota district, the religion of a girl in senior secondary school was mentioned as 'Islam' in the transfer certificate of a girl despite her being a Hindu. A conspiracy of religious conversion and 'love jihad' is happening there, Hindu girls are being forced to offer namaaz -- this has come to our notice," he said.

He further said that if the teachers are found to be involved in these acts, the three of them will be terminated from the job.

"As soon as this was brought to my notice, I decided to take strict action against three teachers. In this context, I suspended two teachers -- Firoz Khan and Mirza Mujahideen. Further action is being taken against one Shabana. All three of them have been sent to Bikaner. I will take strict action against them after a detailed investigation. If needed, I will expel them," the state minister added.   -- ANI
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

