Priyanka joins Rahul's yatra in UP for 1st time
February 24, 2024  13:31
image
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday resumed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining her brother in the yatra's final leg in the state.
 
She will accompany Gandhi as the yatra passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, the Congress said.

People raised slogans such as 'Rahul Gandhi zindabaad', 'Priyanka Gandhi zindabaad' and 'Congress party zindabaad' as the yatra passed through different areas of Moradabad. The Congress leaders were seen waving to people from an open jeep.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the Congress' yatra in Agra on Sunday, a development that came after the parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls. 

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi resumed from Moradabad. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present along with Rahul Gandhi. As the yatra moved through Moradabad, people from different walks of life greeted them. Both were seated in an open jeep," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi told PTI

Priyanka Gandhi was to participate in the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so because of ill health and subsequent hospitalisation.

The yatra on Sunday will halt at Rajasthan's Dholpur.

The Congress had said February 26 to March 1 will be break days for the yatra to allow Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on February 27 and February 28. 

He will be also attending important meetings in New Delhi during this period, it had said.
