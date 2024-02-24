RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pawar unveils symbol of his NCP group at Raigad fort
February 24, 2024  12:43
image
Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday unveiled his outfit's symbol -- 'man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)' -- calling it an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment.

Months after Ajit Pawar broke away from the party to align with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Election Commission recently recognised his faction as the real NCP and allotted its symbol 'Wall Clock' to it. 

Later, EC allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the name for Sharad Pawar's group.

The EC on Thursday allotted 'man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)' as the symbol of the senior Pawar's outfit.

Speaking at the Raigad fort after unveiling the symbol, Pawar said the trumpet will bring happiness to the people who are struggling due to rising inflation and unemployment.

"To establish a people's government, we need to struggle and hence we have to strengthen the trumpet symbol. It is an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment," he said.

Pawar (83) sought the support of his party workers in bringing a government that works for the welfare and progress of the common man. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances