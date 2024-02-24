RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Party claims to win 400+...: Cong's jibe at BJP
February 24, 2024  20:32
Buoyed by sealing seat-sharing deals with the AAP and the Samajwadi Party, the Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP, which is yet to announce such an arrangement with its allies, asking whether the ruling party has been held "hostage" by the parties it sought to "gobble up".
 
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said that in the last week, the INDIA bloc has sealed important seat-sharing deals in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh. 
"In the coming few days, all our other discussions will also reach a positive conclusion," he said in a post on X.

In the same post, Venugopal said, "Meanwhile, what is happening in the NDA? Are all the ill-conceived, corrupt and opportunistic M&A deals giving BJP sleepless nights? Why no seat-sharing yet in Bihar? What about Maharashtra, where they have taken a sledgehammer on democracy?"

"Is the party which claims to win 400+ seats being held hostage by those parties it wanted to gobble up?" he posed.

The Congress has announced seat-sharing pacts with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and with AAP in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. It is also in the process of finalising its seat-sharing in Bihar and Maharashtra soon. -- PTI
