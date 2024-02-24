Neither chemistry nor...: BJP on Cong-AAP tie-up

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday slammed the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party tie-up as an alliance of the corrupt, asserting that neither chemistry nor mathematics favours the two parties against the ruling combine led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva told a press conference that in the states where the alliance matters -- be it Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, Goa or the national capital -- the BJP had got well over 50 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





This "corrupt" alliance will not work against those known for serving the people, Lekhi said, citing numerous allegations of graft AAP leaders had levelled against the Congress in the past.





Sachdeva said the move "shows Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost his connection" with Delhiites.





Lekhi said Kejriwal used to not only describe most ministers in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre during 2004-14 as corrupt but had also demanded the withdrawal of the Bharat Ratna from the late Rajiv Gandhi, she said.





Two parties who have no strength to stand on their feet have decided to support each other but it will not work, she added.





At the press conference, she also lashed out at the West Bengal government over the Sandeshkhali incident.





She alleged that the state police have been harassing the victim women instead of acting against Sheikh Shajahan, accused of running a ring of Trinamool Congress (TMC) members who captured land and sexually assaulted women under coercion.





Commenting on the Congress-AAP alliance, Sachdeva asserted that the BJP will again win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, adding that it is good that the two parties have joined hands as they cannot blame division of votes for their impending loss.





The AAP -- with 62 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly -- has knelt before the Congress, which has no MLAs, to hide its corruption under the veneer of the alliance, he claimed. -- PTI